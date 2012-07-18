* Q2 EPS $0.98 vs $1.67 year earlier
* Q2 Net interest income up 17 pct to $2.52 billion
* Total loans up 20 pct from year earlier
(Adds background, details, premarket share movement)
July 18 PNC Financial Services Group Inc's
quarterly profit missed analysts' estimates as it set
aside more money for residential mortgage loan repurchases and
said it expects the so-called "put-back" requests to increase.
Government-backed entities Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac have
been pressing U.S. banks to buy back soured home loans made
during the housing boom.
The loans had been bundled into mortgage-backed securities
and bought by outside investors, who now allege they do not meet
guarantees made by the banks when they were sold.
The Pittsburgh-based regional bank, which reported a 40
percent fall in earnings for the second quarter, said earlier
this month, it would add $350 million to its reserves in the
second quarter to cover put-back requests.
PNC, one of the 10 largest U.S. banks, said net income fell
to $546 million, or 98 cents per share, down from $912 million,
or $1.67 per share a year earlier.
The company said its second-quarter profit was hurt by a
$284 million after-tax provision for residential mortgage loan
repurchase obligations.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.24
per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Total loans increased 20 percent to $180.4 billion. Net
interest income rose 17 percent to $2.52 billion.
Provision for credit losses rose more than a third to $256
million for the second quarter, primarily due to credit
provisions related to the RBC Bank (USA) acquisition.
PNC shares, which have gained about 4 percent since the
beginning of the year, were marginally down at $61.10 before the
bell. They closed at $61.59 on Tuesday on the New York Stock
Exchange.
(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal and Aman Shah in Bangalore; Editing
by Supriya Kurane)