Sept 15 PNC Funding Corp, a unit of PNC Financial Services Group Inc. ( PNC.N ), late on Wednesday sold $1.25 billion of senior holdco notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.

Bank of America, J.P. Morgan, and PNC were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: PNC FUNDING CORP. AMT $1.25 BLN COUPON 2.70 PCT MATURITY 9/19/2016 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.879 FIRST PAY 3/19/2012 MOODY'S A3 YIELD 2.726 PCT SETTLEMENT 9/19/2011 S&P SINGLE-A SPREAD 185 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH A-PLUS MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A (Editing by Theodore d'Afflisio)