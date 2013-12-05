MELBOURNE Dec 5 Barrick Gold Corp's
Porgera gold mine in Papua New Guinea continues to operate after
two illegal miners were killed there in a confrontation with
police, a company spokesman said on Thursday.
An Australian media report had quoted a deputy police
commissioner as saying the mine was closed. The mine produced
370,000 ounces of the gold in the first three quarters of the
year.
The confrontation took place after a large crowd of illegal
miners had gathered at the mine, Barrick said in a statement and
the Porgera Alliance, an alliance of landowners and human rights
defenders, reported on its website.
Barrick, 95 percent owner of the gold mine in a joint
venture with the PNG government, said it was unclear how the
miners were killed, but said none of its own security workers
were involved in the confrontation.
Police are investigating the incident, Barrick said.