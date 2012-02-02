SYDNEY Feb 2 Papua New Guinea's maritime authority confirmed a ferry had sunk on Thursday and said rescue efforts were underway after Australian authorities said there was likely to be a high loss of life.

Australian Prime Minister said it was feared as many as 350 people were on board. PNG National Maritime Safety Authority acting chief executive Nurur Rahman did not dispute Gillard's account.

"The prime minister may well be right in her assumption. However, we do not have reports of fatalities at this point in time," Rahman told Reuters in Sydney by telephone.

He said 28 survivors had been plucked from the sea by 0400 GMT, with many more floating around. Four ships were in the area off Lae on PNG's remote north coast, Rahman said, adding the ship had a capacity of 300 people. (Reporting by Lincoln Feast; Editing by Paul Tait)