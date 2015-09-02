(Corrects paragraph 5 to show that company is conducting
maintenance work on the mine, not on a smelter)
MELBOURNE, Sept 2 Ok Tedi Mining Ltd's Papua New
Guinea copper mine is likely to stay shuttered until the first
quarter of 2016 as an intensifying El Nino worsens a drought
that has cut off river transport links to the project, an
executive said.
The state run firm last week put its mine under 'care and
maintenance', the latest example of copper mining around the
Pacific rim to be hit by changing weather patterns.
"We don't expect to be up and running until the first
quarter. It could be as much as a 7-8 month suspension of
operations," executive manager for marketing Garry Martin told
Reuters in an interview on Wednesday.
The current El Nino weather phenomenon is expected to
strengthen before the end of the year, potentially making it one
of the strongest since 1950, the World Meteorological
Organization said on Tuesday. El Nino can lead to scorching
weather across Asia and heavy rains in South America.
The miner, which declared force majeure on its sales
contracts on Aug. 17, expects to lose 65,000 tonnes of copper in
concentrate if the weather conditions persist, Martin said. It
has stood down most of its staff on reduced salaries to conserve
capital as it conducts maintenance on the mine.
Analysts say the mine produced about 76,000 tonnes of copper
last year.
Low water levels have meant river traffic on the Fly River
into Ok Tedi's main river port at Kiunga have been unreliable
and have also affected operation of the Ok Menga power station,
the mine's main source of power.
European copper smelter Aurubis flagged the
potential for El Nino to cut copper supply as worsening storms
in South America disrupt output in Chile and Peru, the world's
top two copper mining countries.
Heavy rain and winds forced the precautionary closure of
some mines in Chile earlier this month, while floods in late
March cut the country's copper production that month and in
April.
(Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Joseph Radford)