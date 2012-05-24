* Police storm Supreme Court, standoff lasts hours
* Rival prime ministers claim to be caretaker
* Governor-General refuses to intervene
PORT MORESBY, May 24 Police in Papua New Guinea
stormed the Supreme Court in the capital and arrested the
nation's top judge on sedition charges on Thursday, in response
to its ruling that the prime minister held power illegally and
should step down.
On the day nominations closed for June elections, police
arrested Chief Justice Salamo Injia after the court ruled former
leader Michael Somare should be reinstated as prime minister.
Somare and Prime Minister Peter O'Neill have been jostling
for power since August 2011, when O'Neill took office after
Somare was ruled ineligible to be a lawmaker after a prolonged
absence from parliament due to illness.
But the Supreme Court in December ruled Somare should be
reinstated, and in another ruling this week the court said
Somare should be the caretaker prime minister during the current
election period.
O'Neill and his deputy Belden Namah have refused to accept
the court ruling, accusing the judges of bias and demanding they
resign, extending a prolonged feud with the judiciary.
Namah led armed police who arrived at the court as Injia
started hearing a case on Thursday, forcing the judge to run to
his secure chambers, where he remained holed up for several
hours.
In a brief statement, he told reporters he would not be
forced out of his job. "I've done nothing wrong. I will not
resign," he said.
Injia was charged with sedition late on Thursday, and was
released on bail. He was due to appear in court on Friday.
The dramatic development comes after months of political
uncertainty in Papua New Guinea, a resource-rich and often
volatile nation of around 6.5 million people where 85 percent
live a subsistence life in tropical villages.
O'Neill, who has the support of the majority of PNG's
lawmakers, has attempted to recall parliament to deal with the
latest court finding, but he has failed to muster a quorum three
days in a row. Most lawmakers are in their electorates
campaigning for the elections.
Somare, meanwhile, has written to PNG's media, warning they
could be held in contempt if they do not recognise him as the
legitimate prime minister.
Somare has also twice attempted to visit the country's
governor-general to be sworn in as caretaker prime minister, in
line with the Supreme Court rulings, but the titular head of
state has refused to intervene.
PNG has vast mineral resources but struggles to pass on the
benefits to its people. U.S. oil giant ExxonMobil is
developing a $15.7 billion liquefied natural gas plant in PNG,
the country's biggest-ever resource project.
(Writing by James Grubel; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)