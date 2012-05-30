PORT MORESBY May 30 Papua New Guinea's
parliament endorsed on Wednesday Peter O'Neill as prime minister
for the third time in a bid to resolve a long-running crisis
over the leadership of the resource-rich South Pacific nation.
However, a PNG expert said the vote for O'Neill was probably
illegal as parliament had already been suspended and writs have
been issued for national elections in June.
At a special sitting, O'Neill was elected unopposed as prime
minister by 56 of the 109 members of parliament. Prime
ministerial rival Michael Somare and his supporters boycotted
the vote.
But Australian National University professor Ron May said
the parliamentary gathering had no legal standing.
"The parliamentary meeting today was a bit of a circus," May
told Australian television.
"The writs for the election have been issued, the parliament
has been prorogued, so a meeting of the parliament has no
standing."
PNG, an often volatile nation of about 6.5 million people,
has been through a prolonged period of political uncertainty.
O'Neill and Somare, a former prime minister, have been
jostling for power since last August 2011, when Somare was ruled
ineligible to be a member of parliament after a prolonged
absence from legislature because of illness.
O'Neill has the clear support of parliament but the Supreme
Court has twice ruled that Somare was eligible to sit in
parliament and that he remains the legitimate prime minister.
The issue reached a flashpoint on May 24, when police
arrested the chief justice and charged him with sedition over a
judgement in favour of Somare. A second judge was charged with
sedition on Monday.
Adding to the confusion over O'Neill's appointment,
Governor-General Michael Ogio left the country on Monday to
attend celebrations in London for Queen Elizabeth's 60 years on
the throne, leaving it to an acting head of state to swear
O'Neill back into office.
PNG has vast mineral resources but struggles to pass on the
benefits to its people. U.S. oil giant ExxonMobil is
developing a $15.7 billion liquefied natural gas plant, the
country's biggest-ever resource project.
