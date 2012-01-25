(Adds quote, details)

Jan 26 A group of rebel soldiers seized and replaced the head of Papua New Guinea's defence forces on Thursday in what could be a ploy to help former prime minister Sir Michael Somare return to power, the Australian Broadcasting Corp (ABC) reported.

Twelve to 20 men had raided the headquarters of the South Pacific nation's defence forces in the early hours of the morning, put Brigadier General Francis Agwi under house arrest and replaced him with a new commander, ABC said.

It added that a former defence attaché to Indonesia, a Colonel Safa, had since declared himself as new commander.

There were no immediate reports of violence at the barracks or in the streets of the capital, Port Moresby.

The initial reports were sketchy, but they follow weeks of political instability in the resource-rich nation, in which Somare has been challenging the legitimacy of Prime Minister Peter O'Neill's government.

"At this stage it is not clear if the incident is related to the conflict between Peter O'Neill and Sir Michael Somare over the country's prime ministership, or if it is the work of disgruntled soldiers," ABC said on its Web site.

Last month, O'Neill declared victory in the standoff after the governor general named him the legitimate head of government. The country's civil service, police and army leaders also backed O'Neill, though the ABC speculated that some sections of the army could still be supportive of Somare.

For many Papua New Guineans, the crisis is a contest between the old political guard of Somare -- known as "The Chief" who led the country to independence -- and O'Neill's administration, which is seen offering a fresh, more open alternative.

At stake is control over the country's resources revenue, led by U.S. oil giant ExxonMobil's $15.7 billion liquefied natural gas project due to come on stream in 2014.

