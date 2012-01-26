(Corrects spelling of Exxon Mobil in second and third
paragraphs in Jan 25 story)
* Exxon resumes work at LNG site after one-day stoppage
* At least four people killed from landslide
PERTH, Jan 25 U.S. oil giant Exxon Mobil
resumed work on Wednesday at its $15.7 billion liquefied
natural gas (LNG) project in Papua New Guinea, a spokeswoman
said, a day after a landslide swept through two nearby villages
killing at least four people.
Exxon Mobil spokeswoman Rebecca Arnold said the one-day
stoppage is not expected to impact the schedule of the project
located about 7 kms (4.3 miles) from the landslide area.
Exxon Mobil leads a consortium building the LNG project, the
country's biggest-ever resource undertaking due to come on
stream in 2014. The project is expected to produce 6.6 million
tonnes on LNG per annum and could see GDP increase 20 percent.
Four bodies were recovered from the site of a landslide that
swept through a 1.5-kms trail of mountain settlements in central
Papua New Guinea, and the death toll is expected to mount,
government officials told Australian media Wednesday.
"We have recovered four bodies," PNG's National Disaster
centre director Martin Mosi told the Australian Associated
Press.
"We are expecting more. I am unwilling to put a number on
that until I get confirmation from my team," Mosi said.
Authorities has previously put the death toll as high as 60.
Exxon has offered to support landslide recovery efforts,
including helping to reopen the road to the area, Arnold said.
Papua New Guinea shares the island of New Guinea with
Indonesia, and is Australia's nearest neighbour, directly north.
The majority of its people live subsistence lives despite
abundant mineral wealth.
