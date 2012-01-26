Jan 26 Papua New Guinea Prime Minister
Peter O'Neill said on Thursday a military mutiny in the Pacific
Islands nation was over and the government had regained full
control of its military barracks, ABC reported.
O'Neill told reporters that military commander Francis Agwi
had been freed from house arrest and was back in charge of the
army after a mutiny by up to 30 soldiers, backed by former prime
minister Michael Somare, earlier in the day.
"The commander is now released, he's not under house arrest.
And as a result the government has taken full control of the
defence headquarters," ABC quoted O'Neill as telling reporters.
(Reporting by James Grubel)