(Updates with latest, fresh political quotes)

PORT MORESBY Dec 16 The Papua New Guinea government led by Peter O'Neill occupied Prime Minister Sir Michael Somare's office on Friday, forcing him out of the building, as a five-day political crisis showed no sign of resolution.

PNG has been in the grip of a political deadlock since Monday with both O'Neill and Somare claiming to be prime minister, forcing extra police to be flown into the tense capital Port Moresby to ensure law and order.

Somare refused to step down and issued a statement calling O'Neill's actions illegal in a resource-rich country which now has two competing prime ministers and two competing governor-generals.

But Somare, 75, has not been seen in public since Wednesday and his grip on power may be slipping, with his ejection from Morauta House and 20 heavily armed police loyal to his leadership deserting him on Friday.

The dusty port capital remains quiet, with residents and businesses carrying on as normal.

"I am pleased to announce that the police have taken control of the situation here in Port Moresby," said O'Neill.

O'Neill, backed by 75 MPs, told reporters outside Morauta House that by occupying the building he ended any uncertainty over who was in control.

"There is only one government in this country. There is only one government mandated by the people through its parliament," said O'Neill.

The Supreme Court on Monday ordered the immediate reinstatement of Somare, who was toppled in August while he was in Singapore for heart treatment.

O'Neill argued that Somare's absence for five months meant the prime ministership was vacant and was elected by parliament as the country's new leader.

Somare was reinstated by the governor-general on Wednesday, but O'Neill countered by appointing his own governor-general to swear him in as leader.

"If this government steps aside it means that we have allowed illegal actions to be legitimised and set a bad precedence in the years to come," said Somare.

The longer the crisis continues, church and business leaders say, the greater the risk of opportunistic violence in crime-ridden Port Moresby. Criminal gangs called "raskols" control large parts of the city.

"Police are on heightened alert in the city because of the developments of the last few days," Police Commissioner Tom Kulunga told a news conference, adding random roadblocks would be set up around the city to ensure law and order.

Kulunga said police had been ordered "to abstain from aligning themselves with any individual politician or political groups to avoid misconceptions in the minds of the public".

O'Neill controls a majority in parliament. Most of Somare's MPs have deserted him and O'Neill has challenged him to put his leadership claim to a parliamentary vote.

Somare has refused to enter parliament.

If a vote of no confidence were held, it would automatically dissolve parliament and force elections.

Elections are due in June 2012 but, given PNG's mountainous interior and many islands, it would probably be logistically impossible to bring the poll forward.

At stake in the crisis is control over PNG's booming resource sector revenue before the election.

A consortium headed by U.S. oil giant ExxonMobil is building a $15.7 billion LNG project, PNG's biggest ever, due to come on stream in 2014. It is expected to produce 6.6 million tonnes per annum and could see GDP increase by 20 percent.

For many Papua New Guineans, it is also a contest between the old political guard of Somare -- known as "The Chief" -- and 45-year-old O'Neill's administration, which is seen offering a fresh, more honest alternative.

Corruption is endemic in PNG. Transparency International ranks it 154th out of 182 on its global corruption index. PNG is a nation struggling to unify more than 800 language groups and is often plunged into bloody tribal wars.

Despite its resources wealth, the majority of PNG's seven million people eke out subsistence lifestyles in villages clinging to jungle-clad mountainsides. (Reporting by Michael Perry; Editing by Nick Macfie)