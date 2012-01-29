(Adds quotes, details of charges, arrest, appeal
to lay down arms)
SYDNEY Jan 29 An army officer who led a
military revolt aimed at reinstating Papua New Guinea's ousted
prime minister appeared in court on Sunday on mutiny charges,
police said.
Retired Colonel Yaura Sasa, who led last week's attempt to
restore Sir Michael Somare to power, appeared in a court charged
under the criminal code with incitement to mutiny following his
arrest overnight, a police spokesman told Reuters.
Police spotted Sasa by chance at a lodge away from the
Taurama barracks, where his supporters have been holed up with
weapons since last week's failed mutiny, police media spokesman
Superintendant Dominic Kakas said.
"He voluntarily came. He was cooperative. After the
interview he was arrested and charged," police spokesman Kakas
told Reuters, adding that Sasa made an initial appearance at
Waigani court on Sunday morning.
"Criminal prosecutions will start as soon as we have
completed our investigations. In the meantime we have appealed
to the retired colonel to actually talk to his supports and make
sure that they lay down their arms and let the courts deal with
the issue," Kakas said.
Sasa led a mutiny on Jan. 26 in which soldiers captured and
briefly detained the armed forces chief, Brigadier General
Francis Agwi, who was released later the same day. Sasa said at
the time he had been appointed as commander of the Papua New
Guinea Defence Force by Somare.
Prime Minister Peter O'Neill declared the mutiny over late
on Jan. 26, but a small group of soldiers remain at Taurama
barracks, where they have been demanding a full pardon.
The mutiny follows a long-running power struggle between
O'Neill's camp and Somare's supporters, who say that Somare was
ousted as prime minister last year illegally. The nation's
Supreme Court backed Somare in a ruling last month, but the
country's parliament has supported O'Neill, who also has the
support of the police and military.
After the court hearing, Sasa said he did not regret his
actions, but said he wanted the situation to calm down, the
Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) reported from the
scene.
Sasa is to be held at the capital's Bomana prison, police
said.
Mineral-rich Papua New Guinea has been plagued by political
instability and widespread corruption since independence from
Australia in 1975.
