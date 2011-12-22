SYDNEY Dec 22 A move to block deep sea
dumping of waste from the Ramu nickel mine in Papua Guinea has
been rejected in an appeals court, ending a lengthy legal battle
delaying the Chinese-backed project, junior partner Highlands
Pacific said on Thursday.
The $1.5 billion project, one the biggest Chinese
investments ever in the impoverished South Pacific nation, has
been plagued by protests over plans to dump 100 million tonnes
of waste into the Bismarck Sea.
A court in Papua New Guinea had already approved the dumping,
but an appeal by local landowners was lodged against the
decision in September.
"It is now time to get on with the commissioning and
operation of the project and for the benefits to start flowing
through to all stakeholders," Highlands Managing Director John
Gooding said.
Highlands holds an 8.56 percent stake in the project.
Metallurgical Corp of China leads a Chinese
consortium that owns 85 percent, with the rest held by the Papua
New Guinea government.
The project, the first of its kind for Papua New Guinea, is
being designed to yield 31,150 tonnes of nickel and 3,300 tonnes
of cobalt a year for at least 20 years.
The partners expect the mine to be running at maximum
capacity by late 2013.
(Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Lincoln Feast)