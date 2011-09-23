BRIEF-Gibraltar Industries to sell U.S. bar grating assets by its AMICO U.S. unit to unit of Nucor
* Gibraltar Industries sells US bar grating assets as part of previously announced US bar grating exit
Sept 23 PNM Resources said it plans to sell Texas-based electricity provider First Choice Power to Direct Energy for $270 million, as it looks to return to its core pure-play electric utility business.
Albuquerque, New Mexico-based PNM, which also raised its 2011 earnings outlook, also plans to exit from Optim Energy, an independent power producer in Texas, the company said in a statement.
"We have agreed to sell First Choice Power and exit our ownership position in Optim Energy to redirect PNM Resources' focus to only operating regulated electric utilities," said Chief Executive Pat Vincent-Collawn.
ECJV Holdings, the co-owner of Optim Energy, will make an additional equity investment in Optim Energy that dilutes PNM's interest to 1 percent.
PNM also raised its earnings outlook for the year to $0.98-$1.05 per diluted share from $0.80-$0.92 per share, and said Optim Energy results would not be included in PNM's ongoing earnings after Aug. 31.
"The new PNM rates, cost control and warmer weather are contributing to solid performance," the statement said.
PNM expects the sale of First Choice to close on Nov. 1, pending antitrust review and other notifications. (Reporting by Gowri Jayakumar in Bangalore; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)
