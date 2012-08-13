KUALA LUMPUR Aug 13 Shares in Malaysian insurer Pacific & Orient (P&O) jumped more than 9 percent on Monday on a report that South African financial services firm Sanlam Ltd was eyeing a 49 percent stake in the company.

The Edge Weekly quoted sources as saying Sanlam may pay over two times the net assets of P&O and it plans to submit documents for approval to the central bank by September.

(Reporting by Niluksi Koswanage; Editing by Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah)