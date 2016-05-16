WARSAW May 16 Poland's Bank Pocztowy plans to issue bonds worth up to 1 billion zlotys ($260 million), it said on Monday.

Poland's financial sector regulator KNF earlier approved Pocztowy's issue prospectus.

The bonds will be listed on the Catalyst debt market, operated by the Warsaw Stock Exchange.

State-controlled Pocztowy had in the past intended to conduct an initial public offering (IPO) on the Warsaw bourse, but put the plan on hold due to unfavourable market conditions.

Pocztowy is Poland's No. 20 bank in terms of assets.

($1 = 3.8501 zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Mark Potter)