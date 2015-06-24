(Corrects to show Podravka is Croatia's third biggest food group not the biggest)

ZAGREB, June 24 Croatia's third biggest food group Podravka launched its first subscription period for up to 1.7 million new shares worth up to 374 million kuna ($55.26 million) on Wednesday to pay for organic growth and acquisitions.

The new shares, part of a multi-round offer worth a total of as much as 510 million kuna, have a nominal value of 220 kuna and will be issued at a price of 300 kuna.

Podravka shares traded at 317 kuna by 1225 GMT, up 1.4 percent from Tuesday's close.

"The first round will last from July 7 to July 13 and it will be open to employees of Podravka group who will be able to acquire up to 314,640 shares," the company, in which the state holds 26 percent, said in a statement.

The second round will be open to existing shareholders and runs from July 7 to July 20, it said, and the management will decide on July 25 whether a third round will take place.

Employees will be allowed to buy a maximum of 813,000 new shares, depending on the interest among shareholders in the second round. Any third round will be open to all investors and will depend on how much interest has been shown, Podravka said.

Most of Podravka's business is in the Balkans and central and eastern Europe, but it has offices worldwide and sells in more markets worldwide than any other Croatian company.

It makes soups, meat products, children's food and the popular Vegeta seasoning. (Reporting by Igor Ilic; Editing by Louise Ireland)