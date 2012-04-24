ZAGREB, April 24 Croatia's top food group
Podravka posted a 27 percent drop in first-quarter net
profit due to higher operating and production costs, while sales
were up two percent at 815.2 million kuna ($142 million).
The first quarter net profit amounted to 18.7 million kuna.
"Our production costs were higher due to higher prices of
raw materials. Also, we have had higher costs for our employees,
including severance payments," Podravka said on Tuesday.
Podravka, in which the state owns around 25 percent,
operates in central, east and southeast Europe and also has a
profitable pharmaceutical arm.
After a centre-left opposition bloc won a general election
last December, Podravka got a new management which pledged to
boost sales and profitability within the next five years.
Local analysts have often criticised the company for being
slow to implement a restructuring needed to reduce operating
costs and widen the range of its products.
In late 2009 the company was the target of an investigation
by the anti-graft police. Six top Podravka officials, including
its former chief executive and a deputy prime minister, were
arrested and indicted for allegedly using Podravka's funds to
take over the company. The trial is ongoing.
Last year Podravka posted a net profit of 69.3 million kuna
on sales reaching 3.63 billion kuna.
Podravka shares were down 1.59 percent at 242 kuna at 1235
GMT.
($1 = 5.7397 Croatian kunas)
(Reporting by Igor Ilic; editing by Zoran Radosavljevic and
Mark Potter)