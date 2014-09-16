By Greg Roumeliotis and Soyoung Kim
| NEW YORK, Sept 16
NEW YORK, Sept 16 Eagle Merchant Partners, a
private equity firm, is exploring a sale of PODS Enterprises Inc
that could value the U.S. moving and storage company at about $1
billion, including debt, according to people familiar with the
matter.
Atlanta-based Eagle Merchant, whose team came from bankrupt
Bahrain investment firm Arcapita Bank BSCC, has hired investment
bank Barclays Plc to assist with the PODS Enterprises
sale process, one source said.
The sources asked not to be identified because the
discussions were private. Spokespeople for PODS Enterprises,
Eagle Merchant and Barclays did not respond to requests for
comment.
Founded in 1998, PODS Enterprises delivers containers to
customers who use them for moving or storing belongings. It
operates in 48 U.S. states, Canada, Australia and Britain
through its company-owned and franchise network.
The Clearwater, Florida-based company said on its website it
has carried out more than 2 million deliveries and nearly
142,000 PODS containers, as big as 16 by eight feet, in service.
It loads the containers onto its trucks through a patented
hydraulic lift system it calls PODZILLA.
PODS was acquired by Arcapita in 2008 for $451.4 million.
Arcapita filed for U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in 2012
under hedge fund pressure ahead of the repayment of a $1.1
billion loan that was compliant under Islamic law.
Arcapita's Chapter 11 bankruptcy process was the first to be
undertaken by a Gulf Arab entity. It also was the first time an
Islamic legal ruling had been presented to a U.S. bankruptcy
judge.
The process ensured Arcapita's portfolio could be sold
without going through a fire sale. Eagle Merchant took over the
management of the U.S. companies in Arcapita's private equity
portfolio, including PODS.
Women's retailer J. Jill, another Arcapita company, is also
exploring a sale, sources said earlier this year.
Arcapita has hired JPMorgan Chase & Co to lead an
initial public offering of Viridian Group (IPO-VIRI.L) in a deal
that could give the Irish energy company an enterprise value,
including debt, of nearly 1 billion pounds ($1.62 billion),
Reuters reported last month.
In February, it also agreed to sell U.S.-based Varel
International Inc, a manufacturer of drill bits for
the oil and gas industry, to Sweden's Sandvik AB for
$740 million.
(Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)