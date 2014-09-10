Sept 10 Pohjois-Karjalan Kirjapaino Oyj

* Says its subsidiary Sanomalehti Karjalainen Oy and Itella Posti Oy have signed a distribution agreement

* Says Itella Posti will take care of the distribution of Sanomalehti on the territory of Joensuu since Sept. 29 Source text for Eikon:

