HELSINKI Nov 2 Finnish lender and insurer Pohjola Bank on Wednesday posted weaker-than-expected quarterly profits as the euro zone debt crisis hit its investment operations.

Third-quarter pretax profit halved from a year ago to 47 million euros ($64 million), missing all analyst forecasts in a Reuters poll which had a range of 76 million to 106 million euros.

Pohjola's non-life insurance combined ratio -- a key measure of underwriting profitability which expresses costs and claims expenses as a proportion of premium income -- weakened to 85.2 percent from 82.8 percent a year earlier. Analysts had on average expected the ratio to be 87.9 percent.

Pohjola also cut its outlook, expecting full-year profit before one-offs and tax to be at the 2010 level, compared with previous guidance of profit growth. ($1 = 0.731 Euros) (Reporting By Jussi Rosendahl. Editing by Jane Merriman)