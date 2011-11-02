(Adds detail)

* Q3 pretax profit 47 mln euros vs 89 mln in poll

* Cuts full-year outlook

* Q3 Non-life combined ratio beat forecasts

HELSINKI, Nov 2 Finnish lender and insurer Pohjola Bank on Wednesday cut its full-year outlook and posted quarterly profits below all analyst forecasts as the euro zone debt crisis hit its investment operations.

Third-quarter pretax profit halved from a year ago to 47 million euros ($64 million), while analyst forecasts in a Reuters poll ranged from 76 million to 106 million euros.

Market weakness sliced 60 million euros from itsearnings year-on-year, the company said.

However, Pohjola's non-life insurance underlying profitability beat forecasts.

The combined ratio, which expresses costs and claims expenses as a proportion of premium income, rose to 85.2 percent from 82.8 percent a year earlier. Analysts had on average expected the ratio to be 87.9 percent.

Pohjola said it now expected full-year profit before one-offs and tax to be at the 2010 level, compared with previous guidance of profit growth. It repeated it forecast that the non-life insurance's operating combined ratio would vary between 89 and 93 percent.

"There is exceptionally great uncertainty about the economic outlook and the operating environment," Pohjola added in the statement. ($1 = 0.731 Euros) (Reporting By Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by David Cowell)