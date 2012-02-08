* Q4 pretax profit 13 million euros, vs 19.8 mln in poll
* Q4 combined ratio 91 percent, vs 91.6 pct in poll
* Sees 2012 pretax profit markedly up y/y
HELSINKI, Feb 8 Finnish lender and insurer
Pohjola Bank said it sees markedly higher pretax
profit in 2012, after it reported a bigger-than-expected fall in
fourth-quarter pretax profit due to one-off costs.
"We are competitive in terms of our capital base and
creditworthiness, our liquidity is on a solid basis and we have
good access to market funding," Pohjola Chief Executive Mikael
Silvennoinen said in a statement.
October-December pretax profit fell to 13 million euros
($17.21 million) from 66 million a year ago, and missed an
average forecast of 19.8 million in a Reuters analyst poll.
Pohjola said the result was weighed down by around 60
million euros cost from changes in non-life insurance reserving
bases.
Non-life insurance underlying profitability improved as the
combined ratio -- a key measure of underwriting profitability
which expresses costs and claims expenses as a proportion of
premium income -- fell to 91 percent from 93.1 percent, compared
with a forecast for 91.6 percent.
Pohjola estimated the combined ratio will vary between 89
and 94 percent this year.
($1 = 0.7552 euros)
(Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom; Editing by Jodie Ginsberg)