* Follows review of parent group OP-Pohjola

* Says credit metrics weakened from pre-crisis levels

* Aa3 would compare with AA- from S&P, Fitch

(Adds company comment, share price)

By Jussi Rosendahl

HELSINKI, Aug 11 Credit rating agency Moody's said it may cut its rating for Finnish bank and insurer Pohjola Bank , along with that of parent group OP-Pohjola.

Moody's said the review reflected the group's weakened credit metrics compared with its pre-crisis performance, adding any downgrade to the parent group's B- bank financial strength rating (BFSR) and Pohjola Bank's Aa2 long-term debt rating would be no more than one notch.

For Pohjola Bank, a notch lower rating Aa3 would compare with the AA- rating it currently holds from two other main rating agencies, Standard & Poor's and Fitch.

"Of course this is not a positive news, but our rating would still remain strong," said Tarja Ollilainen, senior vice president of investor relations, adding any downgrade would not have a big impact on the bank.

Moody's said it was concerned over problem loans in the group increasing to 1.4 percent at year-end 2010 from 1.1 percent in 2007.

Pohjola said the number was modest. "That includes writedowns we have already done. It is not a high number if one considers the economy in recent years," Ollilainen said.

OP-Pohjola, the second largest banking group in Finland by assets, reported consolidated assets of 87.9 billion euros ($124 billion) at the end of June. Pohjola Bank posted 38.7 billion euros of assets. The group's operations have joint liability.

Pohjola Bank shares were up 3.1 percent to 7.37 euros at 0830 GMT, outperforming the Helsinki bourse . (Editing by David Cowell and Dan Lalor) ($1 = 0.7099 euro)