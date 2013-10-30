HELSINKI Oct 30 Finland's Pohjola Bank on Wednesday reported a 64 percent rise in quarterly pretax profit, helped by growth in its non-life insurance business.

Third-quarter pretax profit rose to 129 million euros from 79 million a year earlier, beating the average analyst forecast of 119 million in a Reuters poll.

Pohjola forecast its insurance business' operating combined ratio, a measure of profitability, to be around 87-90 percent compared with an earlier outlook of 88-92 percent.