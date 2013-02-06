Fitch Rates American Assets Trust's $250MM Sr. Unsecured Notes and $50MM Unsecured Term Loan 'BBB'
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, March 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BBB'
rating to the $250
million, senior guaranteed notes, series D private placement due
March 1, 2027
issued by American Assets Trust, L.P., the operating partnership
of American
Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE: AAT). Fitch has also assigned a 'BBB'
rating to AAT's
$50 million term loan C due March 1, 2023. A full list of
Fitch's current
ratings for AAT follows at the end of this r