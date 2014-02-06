BRIEF-Sterling Trading Tech to acquire CBOE's Livevol X trading platform
* Says CBOE Livevol will continue to host Livevol X platform during transition period
HELSINKI Feb 6 Finland's Pohjola Bank on Thursday reported a stronger-than-expected quarterly pretax profit and forecast growth in 2014.
Pohjola's fourth-quarter pretax profit was unchanged from a year earlier at 92 million euros ($124.5 million), compared to the average forecast for a decline to 81 million in a Reuters poll.
Pohjola forecast pretax profit to improve this year and its insurance business' operating combined ratio, a measure of profitability, to be around 87-91 percent in 2014 compared to around 87 percent in 2013. ($1 = 0.7390 euros) (Reporting by Ritsuko Ando, Editing by Jussi Rosendahl)
* Says CBOE Livevol will continue to host Livevol X platform during transition period
BRUSSELS, March 21 The European Commission wants a decision on the relocation of the European Banking Authority (EBA) from London before the end of Britain's EU divorce talks, the EU executive vice president said on Tuesday, raising the possibility of a merger with another EU agency based in Frankfurt.
CARACAS, March 21 Venezuela has stopped publishing money supply data, depriving the public of the best available tool to ascertain soaring inflation in one of the world's worst-performing economies.