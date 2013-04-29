MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf bourses edge down in thin trade, Kuwait outperforms
DUBAI, March 5 Most Gulf bourses edged down in light, early trade on Sunday, while Kuwait outperformed on the back of financial stocks.
HELSINKI, April 29 Finland's Pohjola Bank reported a stronger-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by cost cuts and stronger premium revenues in its non-life insurance business.
Pohjola said its first-quarter pretax profit rose 27 percent to 131 million euros ($171 million), beating the average forecast of 88 million euros in a Reuters poll.
The company, which is the insurance and corporate banking arm of the Finland's largest financial group, co-operative OP-Pohjola, repeated its forecast for full-year pretax profit to be higher than the 374 million euros it reported in 2012. ($1 = 0.7676 euros) (Reporting by Ritsuko Ando; Editing by Daniel Magnowski)
ABU DHABI, March 5 Abu Dhabi investment fund Mubadala Development Co sold nearly a third of its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, booking a tiny gain on its investments in the micro chip maker.
* Signs MOU with Burooj Property Development to offer exclusive dari property financing promotion on Burooj Residence Amwaj Island Source: (http://bit.ly/2mSLSZZ) Further company coverage: