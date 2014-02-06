BRIEF-Sterling Trading Tech to acquire CBOE's Livevol X trading platform
* Says CBOE Livevol will continue to host Livevol X platform during transition period
HELSINKI Feb 6 Pohjola Bank plc : * Op-Pohjola Group central cooperative proposes to Pohjola's board of directors
on increasing the capital adequacy target and decreasing the dividend payout
ratio * Op-Pohjola Group board proposes to Pohjola Bank that it increase capital
adequacy target from 11% to 15% (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)
* Says CBOE Livevol will continue to host Livevol X platform during transition period
BRUSSELS, March 21 The European Commission wants a decision on the relocation of the European Banking Authority (EBA) from London before the end of Britain's EU divorce talks, the EU executive vice president said on Tuesday, raising the possibility of a merger with another EU agency based in Frankfurt.
CARACAS, March 21 Venezuela has stopped publishing money supply data, depriving the public of the best available tool to ascertain soaring inflation in one of the world's worst-performing economies.