BRIEF-Palestine's National bank board approves FY dividend
* Board approves cash dividend 5 percent of share nominal value for 2016 Source: (http://bit.ly/2m3vKbn) Further company coverage:
HELSINKI, April 4 Pohjola Bank plc : * Final result of op-pohjola's tender offer for all the shares in Pohjola Bank
as well as an extra offer period * Says shares tendered in the tender offer represent approximately 42.22 per
cent of all the shares * Says shares tendered increase op-pohjola's ownership to approximately 94.07
percent * + op-Pohjola has extended offer period from 7 April to 22 April (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)
* Board approves cash dividend 5 percent of share nominal value for 2016 Source: (http://bit.ly/2m3vKbn) Further company coverage:
SHANGHAI, March 16 Hong Kong's benchmark Hang Seng Index closed at a 19-month high on Thursday after the Federal Reserve hiked interest rates, as expected, but signalled no pick-up in the pace of tightening.
March 16 Intercontinental International Real Estate Investment Company SA: