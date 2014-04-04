HELSINKI, April 4 Pohjola Bank plc : * Final result of op-pohjola's tender offer for all the shares in Pohjola Bank

as well as an extra offer period * Says shares tendered in the tender offer represent approximately 42.22 per

cent of all the shares * Says shares tendered increase op-pohjola's ownership to approximately 94.07

percent * + op-Pohjola has extended offer period from 7 April to 22 April (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)