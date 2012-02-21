BRIEF-Svenska Bostadsfonden 14: March 7 - Dec. 31 rental income SEK 2.1 mln
* March 7 - December 31, 2016 rental income 2.1 million Swedish crowns ($232,252.07)
- HELSINKI Feb 21 Pohjola Pankki Oyj : * Pohjola bank plc : Pohjola Bank Plc to issue lower Tier 2 subordinated notes of EUR 500 million * Says the notes have a maturity of 10 years * Says the notes will increase Pohjola group's capital adequacy ratio (proforma) by 3.3 percentage points, tier 1 ratio by 1.7 percentage points (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)
NEW YORK, Feb 27 Post-trade provider Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation, or DTCC, has successfully completed testing of blockchain-based technology for the clearing and settlement of repurchase, or repo, agreement transactions, and will decide by June whether to deploy the new system.
JERUSALEM, Feb 27 Israel's central bank kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 0.1 percent for a 24th straight month on Monday, effectively dismissing a huge boost in economic growth as an anomaly.