HELSINKI, Sept 19 Pohjola Pankki Oyj : * Pohjola bank plc : Pohjola to initiate an information and consultation

process * Says to initiate Pohjola group's reorganisation programme with the aim of

achieving annual cost savings of around 50 million euros by the end of 2015 * Pohjola bank says restructuring part of Pohjola Group reorganisation plan to

