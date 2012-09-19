UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
HELSINKI, Sept 19 Pohjola Pankki Oyj : * Pohjola bank plc : Pohjola to initiate an information and consultation
process * Says to initiate Pohjola group's reorganisation programme with the aim of
achieving annual cost savings of around 50 million euros by the end of 2015 * Pohjola bank says restructuring part of Pohjola Group reorganisation plan to
cut 150 million euros per year by end-2015 (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts