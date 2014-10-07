Oct 6 Point72 Asset Management LP, the renamed SAC Capital Advisors LP founded by billionaire Steven A. Cohen, said it will reorganize its equities business into seven units along sector and geographic lines.

Company spokesman Mark Herr said on Monday that each operating unit will be led by a "sector executive and will be assisted by a Sector Executive Officer" in addition to being supported by "a compliance officer, risk leader and research coordinator."

The new structure was announced during a meeting that Point72 management held over the weekend in New York City, Herr said.

Earlier this year, SAC Capital Advisors changed its name to Point72 Asset Management after the hedge fund pleaded guilty to insider trading charges. The Stamford, Connecticut-firm was transformed into a family office managing Cohen's fortune.

SAC Capital Advisors agreed to pay $1.8 billion to resolve criminal and civil probes, in what the U.S. Department of Justice said was the largest insider trading settlement in history.

Last month, Mathew Martoma, a former portfolio manager at SAC Capital Advisors, was sentenced to nine years in prison for his role. (Reporting By Sudarshan Varadhan in Bangalore; Editing by Ken Wills)