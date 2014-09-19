Sept 19 Some longtime traders at Point72 Asset
Management have left the firm, including Chandler Bocklage, who
was billionaire Steven Cohen's trading assistant, the Wall
Street Journal reported, citing sources familiar with the
matter.
Three other portfolio managers - Anthony Chedid, Ted
Orenstein and Tom Rabolli - have also quit Point72, the
newspaper reported. (tinyurl.com/nzfthrp)
Point72 also closed its Boston office, retaining only some
compliance staffers. Steven Rosen, a fundraiser and recruiter
who ran the Boston office, left last week, the report said.
All the five employees were veterans of SAC Capital Advisors
LP, the predecessor to Point72 that pleaded guilty to
insider-trading charges last year, and were described as being
close to Cohen, the newspaper said.
The Journal said a Point72 spokesman on Thursday confirmed
the departures and described them as part of routine employee
turnover.
Earlier this month Mathew Martoma, a former portfolio
manager at SAC Capital, was sentenced to nine years in prison
for engaging in what authorities called the most lucrative
insider trading scheme in U.S. history.
SAC Capital recently changed its name to Point72 Asset
Management, and was transformed into a family office managing
the assets of its founder Cohen.
