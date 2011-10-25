* Pointblank settlement will allow sale to Gores to proceed

* Settlement needs bankruptcy court approval

* Civil suit was related to bulletproof vests

Oct 25 Point Blank PBSOQ.PK, the bankrupt body armor company, has agreed to pay $1 million to settle a civil suit lodged last year by the Department of Justice, according to court documents filed on Monday.

Point Blank, whose chief executive officer, David Brooks, was convicted of cheating his company out of $200 million, supplies body armor to the U.S. military and law enforcement agencies. The company was formerly known as DHB Industries.

The settlement, which Point Blank submitted to bankruptcy court for approval, will allow its proposed sale in bankruptcy court to private equity firm Gores Group to move forward, according to the documents.

The company was one of a handful that made bulletproof vests out of a fabric that degraded in the heat, becoming ineffective, according to this and other suits filed against other body armor makers.

The settlement releases the Point Blank corporate entities from related lawsuits but does not include Brooks and certain other executives and their family members.

According to the documents filed by Point Blank, the United States filed a civil complaint against the company on Oct. 7, 2010, in District Court for the District of Columbia.

The government asked for "tens of millions" of dollars in penalties and damages, saying that from 1999 to August 2005 the company made bulletproof vests using defective Zylon fiber made by Japan's Toyobo Co (3101.T) even though it knew or disregarded the fact that the fabric was defective. Other companies including Hexcel Corp, Second Chance Body Armor, Armor Holdings and Gator Hawk Armor used this fabric as well, according to a statement from the government issued when it settled with Hexcel in 2007 for $15 million.

DOJ spokesman Charles Miller had no comment.

In the court documents asking for the judge's approval of the settlement, Point Blank described its settlement with the government as "a favorable resolution" to a very large claim.

The case is in Re: Point Blank Solutions, United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware, Case No. 10-11255. (Reporting by Caroline Humer in New York, additional reporting by Jeremy Pelofsky in Washington, D.C., editing by Matthew Lewis)