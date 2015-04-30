ROSH HA'AYIN, Israel, April 30 Pointer Telocation's plan to spin off its Israeli roadside assistance operations in 2015 will help the company to boost profitability as it focuses on its core business, mobile resource management (MRM).

Pointer Chief Executive David Mahlab said that after buying out its partners in the Shagrir group last year, Pointer plans to distribute the roadside assistance (RSA) business as a dividend in kind to shareholders and list it on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange. Details have not been finalised, he said.

"Shareholders found it difficult to understand how roadside assistance and mobile resource management were under the same umbrella. While our MRM business is high tech, the RSA is not," he told Reuters.

Pointer's MRM business provides data analytics that enable customers to control their assets and optimise their usage, mostly car and truck fleets, but also containers and cargo, by using GPS, cellular links and the Internet. In Mexico, for example, Israel-based Pointer helps monitor and prevent ATM machines from being stolen.

The fleet management market is forecast to reach $35 billion by 2019 from $12 billion in 2014, driven by needs for efficiencies such as improved automobile performance and mileage, H.C. Wainwright analyst Amit Dayal said.

Fleet management enables clients not only to know what time drivers arrive and what route they travel but monitors how safely and economically they drive.

Following the spin-off of Shagrir, Pointer's gross margins should improve to 45 percent from 33 percent currently, said Dayal, who rates Pointer shares "buy" with an $11 price target.

Pointer shares, which closed at $8.15, are trading at 10.9 times Dayal's 2015 earnings forecast, compared with an industry average of 25.7. Pointer had adjusted net income of $7.9 million in 2014.

"We view this as a game changing move that allows Pointer to emerge as an MRM pure play," Dayal said.

In September Pointer bought a service company in South Africa for an undisclosed amount and is seeking more acquisitions in the countries where it operates as well as in Asia.

"We have a few opportunities on the table right now," Mahlab said. "I think our share price today is too low so my preference is not to use equity and we will stick to other alternatives for financing M&A." (Editing by Susan Thomas)