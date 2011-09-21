* Sale could fetch up to 950 million euros

* Final bids due end of October

* Scandinavian banks set to provide debt financing

By Claire Ruckin

LONDON, Sept 21 Private equity firm Nordic Capital's sale of payments company Point International is gathering pace, with second round bids due by end-September, sources familiar with the matter said.

The sale process is being run by JP Morgan with second round, non-binding bids due by Sept. 29 as potential buyers get a chance to qualify indicative bids after gaining access to company information, the sources said.

Final bids were due by the end of October.

The company could yield around 700 million euros ($960 million), the sources said although one source said it could fetch as much as 950 million.

Point International, which handles over 10 million card transactions every day in Europe, was expected to appeal to rival payments processing firms and private equity groups.

Advent International, Bain Capital, Providence Equity Partners and TPG Capital have been signalled as potential buyers.

It was previously reported that Point could appeal to rivals including Tsys and First Data, controlled by U.S. buyout firm KKR, as well as buyout groups such as 3i Group , Bridgepoint and HgCapital.

The deal will likely be financed through a leveraged buyout coming largely from Scandinavian banks willing to take on big portions of debt on less aggressive terms for domestic companies. The deal may also attract mezzanine investors which have recently been gaining ground on European transactions given the unwillingness of banks to underwrite deals.

"We could not compete against the Scandi banks on this deal who are willing to take big holds on less aggressive terms for local companies," a senior banker said.

Payment processing has been a hot spot for private equity investing since Advent International and Bain Capital acquired WorldPay from British lender Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS.L) last year after a fiercely contested auction.

Nordic acquired Point International in 2004, since when it has grown significantly, helped by the bolting on of Norway's largest distributor of payment terminals Adimo and French firm Paybox in recent months.

Point International operates in Britain under the Commidea brand.

Point International achieved sales of about 140 million euros in 2010, according to Nordic Capital's website, compared with 300 million Norwegian crowns ($53 million) in 2004.

Nordic Capital declined to comment. ($1 = 0.729 euro = 5.674 Norwegian crowns) (Editing by Dan Lalor)