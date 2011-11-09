LONDON Nov 9 Private equity firms General Atlantic and a team compromising Advent International and Bain Capital have submitted final bids to buy payments company Point International from Nordic Capital, banking sources said on Wednesday.

Bids were submitted on Tuesday with an announcement expected soon on who has been successful. U.S.-based payment processor VeriFone is also interested in the company, the bankers said.

The sale process is being run by JP Morgan .

As previously reported, the company could fetch around 700 million euros ($967 million), though some have tipped it to be higher.

If Advent and Bain win, the deal will be financed through a leveraged buyout structure involving Nordea , Danske , DnB NOR and SEB (SEBa.ST). They will provide an all senior debt structure of 5.25 times leverage with a minimum equity check of 45 percent.

The package will also include 60 million euros of undrawn debt and a 60 million euro uncommitted facility. Mezzanine loans could also be used for the financing, the bankers said.

If successful, this will be the second joint acquisition of a payment processing company by Advent and Bain after last year's purchase of WorldPay from British bank Royal Bank of Scotland following a fiercely contested auction.

Rival payment-processing firms Tsys and First Data, controlled by U.S. buyout firm KKR had been interested in the company but did not submit final bids on Tuesday, the bankers said. Charterhouse, EQT and TPG had also been involved in the auction at an earlier stage but dropped out of the process after their bids were deemed too low, sources previously said.

Private equity group Nordic acquired Point International in 2004. Since then, it has grown significantly, helped by the bolting on of Norway's largest distributor of payment terminals Adimo and French firm Paybox in recent months.

Point International operates in Britain under the Commidea brand.

Point International achieved sales of about 140 million euros in 2010, according to Nordic Capital's website, compared with 300 million Norwegian crowns ($51 million) in 2004.

Nordic Capital and Advent declined to comment, Bain was not immediately available to comment. ($1 = 0.724 euro) (Editing by Jane Merriman)