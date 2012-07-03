* Three Internet gambling companies indicted in April 2011
By Basil Katz
NEW YORK, July 2 The chief of Full Tilt Poker
surrendered to U.S. authorities on Monday and pleaded not guilty
to charges of illegal gambling and that the online poker
operator defrauded its players.
Raymond Bitar,40, had been working at Full Tilt's Dublin,
Ireland, headquarters, and until Monday had not returned to the
United States since charges against him were first announced in
April 2011.
Federal prosecutors in Manhattan have charged 11 people at
the three biggest online poker companies: Absolute Poker, Full
Tilt Poker and PokerStars. The U.S. government also seized their
Internet domain names.
At a hearing late on Monday in Manhattan federal court,
Bitar pleaded not guilty to nine criminal counts, including
illegal gambling, money laundering and wire fraud charges.
Online gambling has been illegal in the United States since
2006, the year Bitar moved Full Tilt's operations to Ireland.
Some U.S. lawmakers have talked recently about legalizing
Internet gambling and regulating it.
Since unveiling the case, prosecutors have expanded both
their civil and criminal charges against Full Tilt. They say it
operates as a Ponzi scheme and paid its directors more than $440
million while defrauding players, even after the charges were
filed.
Prosecutors say Full Tilt, founded in 2004, has taken in
about $1 billion from players in the United States. They
estimate that Full Tilt still owes $350 million to customers in
the United States.
Full Tilt and Bitar have denied the Ponzi scheme
accusations.
U.S. Magistrate Judge Debra Freeman at Monday's court
hearing denied a prosecutor's request to refuse bail for Bitar,
and set his release on a $2.5 million bond. He will, however,
remain jailed until all the bail conditions are met.
Prosecutor Arlo Devlin-Brown said Bitar's decision to stay
in Ireland rather than face U.S. charges showed he was at risk
of flight. Devlin-Brown said that Bitar had remained in Ireland
to operate Full Tilt's fraud against its players.
"He was running it, I submit, because the company was at
this point little more than a Ponzi scheme and he had to be
there to prevent it from unraveling," said prosecutor Arlo
Devlin-Brown.
Bitar, a U.S. citizen from near Los Angeles, California,
said in a statement that he had stayed in Ireland to work on
"possible solutions to get the players repaid."
Tiltware, a California-based company, owns all the Full Tilt
Poker entities.
Absolute Poker co-owner Brent Beckley pleaded guilty in
December to conspiring to break U.S. laws against gambling on
the Internet. He also pleaded guilty to a charge of conspiracy
to commit bank fraud and wire fraud. His sentencing is scheduled
for July 23.
The case is USA v. Tzvetkoff et al, U.S. District Court for
the Southern District of New York No. 10-cr-00336
(Reporting By Basil Katz; Editing by Eric Walsh)