LONDON, Sept 17 U.S. gaming company Caesars
Interactive Entertaiment and partner 888 will
launch online poker in the American state of Nevada this week
following the relaxation of a ban on Internet gambling.
Nevada, home to the famous gambling resort of Las Vegas, is
one of a number of tax-hungry American states that have eased
the online ban imposed by Congress in 2006. The ban dealt a blow
to companies like London-listed 888 which had set up in the
United States.
The partners plan to launch under Caesars World Series of
Poker brand on Thursday, with 888 providing the technology to
support the product.
"Almost 7 years to the date since we took the decision to
exit the US market, 888 is returning to the states by powering
the marquee WSOP brand," 888 CEO Brian Mattingley said.
888, which has a modest market capitalisation of 560 million
pounds ($890 million), is one of a number of European companies
that are seeking to expand across the Atlantic as other states
ease curbs on gambling.
New Jersey, another state with well established land-based
gambling, plans to allow online poker and other games from
November.