Dec 6 Online poker company PokerStars is
discussing a deal to buy the Atlantic Club casino from
investment firm Colony Capital LLC, reported the Wall Street
Journal, citing several people familiar with the matter.
One of the sources told the newspaper that the purchase
price being negotiated would be less than $50 million, but added
the deal was weeks away from closing and could fall through.
The Island of man-based PokerStars, Colony Capital and
Atlantic Club Casino were not immediately available for comment.
On Wednesday, social games maker Zynga Inc filed a
preliminary application to run real-money gambling games in
Nevada, a significant step in cracking a complex but potentially
massive new market that could resuscitate its faltering
business.