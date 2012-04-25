April 25 Online poker company PokerStars is in talks to buy smaller rival Full Tilt Poker in a deal that would end the two companies' legal battles with the U.S. Justice Department, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing a person familiar with the matter.

The deal would be part of a broader settlement of a civil case brought by the DOJ against the two companies, the person was cited as saying. The department shut down the U.S. web sites of Full Tilt Poker and PokerStars last year as part of a crackdown of online poker sites.

The newspaper said the DOJ had no comment. In a statement on PokerStars's blog, a company spokesman wrote that the company couldn't comment on confidential settlement talks with the DOJ.

In a bid to resolve the issue, Full Tilt had reached an agreement to be acquired by French investment group Groupe Bernard Tapie in November last year.

However, Behnam Dayanim, a U.S. lawyer for the French investor group, told the Wall Street Journal on Tuesday that the $80 million deal fell through last week due to complications over the terms for paying back poker players.

The new deal involving PokerStars and Full Tilt Poker would include a way for poker players worldwide to retrieve funds they had deposited with Full Tilt Poker, the newspaper reported.

Groupe Bernard Tapie's lawyer Behnam Dayanim was not available to comment.

Full Tilt and PokerStars have denied Justice Department allegations against them. (Reporting by Ranjita Ganesan; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)