April 25 Online poker company PokerStars is in
talks to buy smaller rival Full Tilt Poker in a deal that would
end the two companies' legal battles with the U.S. Justice
Department, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing a person
familiar with the matter.
The deal would be part of a broader settlement of a civil
case brought by the DOJ against the two companies, the person
was cited as saying. The department shut down the U.S. web sites
of Full Tilt Poker and PokerStars last year as part of a
crackdown of online poker sites.
The newspaper said the DOJ had no comment. In a statement on
PokerStars's blog, a company spokesman wrote that the company
couldn't comment on confidential settlement talks with the DOJ.
In a bid to resolve the issue, Full Tilt had reached an
agreement to be acquired by French investment group Groupe
Bernard Tapie in November last year.
However, Behnam Dayanim, a U.S. lawyer for the French
investor group, told the Wall Street Journal on Tuesday that the
$80 million deal fell through last week due to complications
over the terms for paying back poker players.
The new deal involving PokerStars and Full Tilt Poker would
include a way for poker players worldwide to retrieve funds they
had deposited with Full Tilt Poker, the newspaper reported.
Groupe Bernard Tapie's lawyer Behnam Dayanim was not
available to comment.
Full Tilt and PokerStars have denied Justice Department
allegations against them.
(Reporting by Ranjita Ganesan; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)