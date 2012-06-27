NEW YORK, June 27 A U.S. judged sentenced a
former bank executive on Wednesday to three months in prison for
processing millions of dollars in illegal Internet poker
proceeds.
John Campos, a one-time executive at the now-defunct
SunFirst Bank of St. George, Utah, pleaded guilty in April to a
misdemeanor charge under a plea agreement with federal
prosecutors in Manhattan.
Campos, 58, is one of a dozen people charged in April 2011
along with the founders of Pokerstars, Full Tilt Poker and
Absolute Poker. Prosecutors said the companies illegally
circumvented a 2006 law that bars banks from processing payments
made to offshore gambling websites.
U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan said on Wednesday: "We
simply cannot give free passes to bank officers, who, in their
capacity as bank officers, behave like that."
Campos had originally been charged with six felonies, but
the government accepted his admission to a misdemeanor charge
for violations by a bank backed by the Federal Deposit Insurance
Corp.
The case is USA v. Tzvetkoff et al, U.S. District Court for
the Southern District of New York No. 10-00336
(Reporting By Basil Katz; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)