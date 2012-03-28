* One of a dozen charged in online poker crackdown

* Judge in New York defers plea of Utah ex-bank executive

By Grant McCool

NEW YORK, March 28 A federal judge on Wednesday declined to immediately accept the guilty plea of a former bank executive who was charged with processing millions in illegal Internet poker proceeds, asking prosecutors to explain why the plea deal was appropriate.

John Campos, a one-time executive at the now-defunct SunFirst Bank of St. George, Utah, was prepared to plead guilty to a misdemeanor charge under a plea agreement with federal prosecutors. The agreement, which called for a prison term of up to six months, also included a lifetime ban from banking by Campos, who had been scheduled to go on trial on April 9.

Campos had originally been charged with six felonies, but the government accepted his admission to a misdemeanor charge for violations by a bank backed by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation.

But at Wednesday's plea proceeding, U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan said he wanted more information from prosecutors about the plea before he could accept it.

Rejecting or deferring a guilty plea is unusual and usually involve issues of whether the defendant is deemed healthy and competent to enter the plea.

The judge scheduled a tentative sentencing date of June 27 and said he would notify the parties a month before on the plea.

Campos is one of a dozen people charged in April 2011 along with the founders of Pokerstars, Full Tilt Poker and Absolute Poker. Prosecutors said the companies illegally circumvented a 2006 law that bars banks from processing payments made to offshore gambling websites.

On Monday, another defendant, Chad Elie, pleaded guilty before Kaplan to helping offshore online poker companies process money from their customers in the United States. Elie faces six months to a year in prison when he is sentenced. He had been scheduled to go on trial with Campos next month.

At Elie's plea proceeding, Kaplan asked a defense attorney if he had given his best advice to his client during plea negotiations, citing rulings by the U.S. Supreme Court last week bolstering defendants' rights to effective counsel during the plea bargaining process.

The government said that Elie and others approached Campos in September 2009 when he was part-owner of SunFirst Bank, a small, private bank, about processing Internet poker transactions.

Campos, while expressing "trepidations," agreed to process gambling transactions in return for a $10 million investment in SunFirst by Elie and an associate, prosecutors said.

The case is USA v. Tzvetkoff et al, U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York No. 10-00336 (Reporting By Grant McCool; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)