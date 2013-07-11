LONDON, July 11 British gaming software company
Playtech said on Thursday it had acquired online poker site
PokerStrategy.com from etruvian Holdings Ltd for 38.3 million
euros ($49.2 million).
Playtech said the acquisition would further strengthen its
position in the online poker market.
Profit before tax last year at PokerStrategy.com, which has
an online poker school and player community, and some of the
acquired subsidiaries, was 19.5 million euros, and the group had
gross assets of about 18.5 million euros, Playtech said in a
statement.
Playtech said it thought "given the combination of cost and
revenue synergies, the acquisition is earnings enhancing".