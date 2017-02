KARACHI, Sept 12 Pakistan Oilfields (POL) reported a net profit of 10.81 billion Pakistani rupees ($123.54 million) for 2010/11 fiscal year (July-June), compared with 7.43 billion rupees last year.

POL also announced a 20 rupees per share final cash dividend.

The result was largely in line with market expectations and POL was trading 1.55 percent lower at 360 rupees, in a broader market which was down 0.25 percent at 10:31 a.m. (0531 GMT).

($1 = 87.500 Pakistani Rupees) (Reporting by Sahar Ahmed; Editing by Vinu Pilakkott)