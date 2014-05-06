WARSAW May 6 Polish IT equipment distributor ABC Data plans to pay a dividend of 0.36 zlotys ($0.12) per share in 2014, the company said in a statement late on Monday.

The plan still needs approval from the company's shareholders. Last year, ABC Data paid a dividend of 0.24 zlotys per share. ($1 = 3.0295 Polish Zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Sophie Walker)