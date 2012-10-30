* Poland has some of strictest laws on abortion in EU
* Court says that doctors appear to flout the law
STRASBOURG, France Oct 30 The European Court of
Human Rights on Tuesday condemned Poland for the inhumane and
degrading treatment of a 14-year-old rape victim whom the
authorities tried to stop having an abortion.
The girl's right to a private and family life had been
flouted in 2008, the court ruled, saying she had been
arbitrarily detained after being briefly placed in a home to
separate her from her mother, who favoured an abortion.
"The court was particularly struck that the authorities
started criminal proceedings for illicit sexual relations
against the adolescent who, according to the prosecutor and
medical reports, should have been considered the victim of
sexual abuse," the Strasbourg judges said in their verdict.
It said that Poland had violated article 3 of the European
Convention on Human Rights - "prohibition of inhuman or
degrading treatment".
A staunchly Catholic country, Poland's legislation on
abortion is amongst the strictest in Europe and the Strasbourg
court has already twice condemned it for failing to ensure the
law on the subject is respected.
The hospitals in the southeastern city of Lublin did
everything to dissuade the girl from having an abortion, sending
her to see a priest before refusing to carry out the operation.
Officials alerted local media to the story, prompting harassment
of the girl by anti-abortion campaigners.
The abortion was finally carried out by a hospital in the
northern port city of Gdansk, some 500 km (310 miles) from the
girl's home.
In its ruling, the court said the case highlighted the huge
gap in Poland between the statute book - which should have
allowed the girl an abortion under a 1993 family planning law -
and how doctors and local officials behave.
Although the case against the girl for illegal sexual
relations was eventually dropped, so was the one against her
alleged rapist, the court said.
The court, which has jurisdiction in the 47 countries of the
Council of Europe and is not part of the European Union, awarded
the girl 30,000 euros in damages and her mother 15,000 euros.
