* Ruling PiS party hints at further abortion limits
* PiS head says women should give birth to dying foetuses
* Woman also call for less Church interference in politics
By Marcin Goettig
WARSAW, Oct 24 Hundreds of women marched again
in Polish cities on Monday to oppose proposals for tight
restrictions on abortion after earlier protests effectively
scuttled a near-total ban on terminating pregnancies.
They reacted to comments by Jaroslaw Kaczynski, head of the
conservative ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party, that even
severely deformed foetuses should not be aborted so they could
be baptised and properly buried.
Television reports showed hundreds of women dressed in black
protesting on the streets of major Polish cities including
Katowice, Wroclaw, Poznan, Gdansk, Warsaw and Bialystok.
The renewed protest was organised by a group called The
Nationwide Women's Strike and was aimed at the PiS government
and its close ally, the influential Roman Catholic Church.
"No to degrading and violence against women. No to
interference of the Church in politics," the group declared on
its Facebook page that called for another round of protests.
"I do not want Mr Kaczynski and the Church to take decisions
about my life," said Ola, 34, a psychologist marching in the
capital Warsaw on Monday.
"I am here after Kaczynski's comments about giving birth to
deformed foetuses," said Krystyna, 62, a speech therapist,
during a protest in Warsaw on Sunday. "I do not want my
daughters to be forced to do that."
Poland's parliament overwhelmingly rejected the government's
initial plan for a near-total abortion ban on Oct. 6, three days
after tens of thousands of women surprised lawmakers with
unexpectedly strong street protests around the
country.
Kaczynski responded the following week with a new proposal
that prompted the women protesters to regroup for these latest
demonstrations.
He said in an interview published on Oct. 12 that PiS would
"strive to make cases of even very difficult pregnancies, when
the child is doomed to die (because it is) severely deformed,
finish with birth, so that the child can be baptised, buried,
given a name."
Although he spoke against penalising women for having
abortions and said his plan would use indirect means such as
financial support to reduce abortions, the women activists were
worried that access to abortion could further be restricted.
Poland already has one of the most restrictive laws on
abortion in the European Union.
Under a 1993 law that ended the liberal approach of the
communist era, abortion is allowed in cases of rape, incest,
danger to the mother's health or when prenatal tests show
serious and irreversible damage to the fetus.
While stopping short of introducing penalties for women, the
powerful Catholic Church wants to totally ban abortion.
Kaczynski, a 67-year-old bachelor with no children, said
last year at the country's famed Jasna Gora shrine that the
Catholic Church is the only moral guidepost in Poland.
PiS officials have been quoted in local media saying the
party may introduce a bill that would allow abortion in the case
of rape and incest and a threat to the mother's health, but ban
terminations of potentially handicapped babies.
(Reporting by Marcin Goettig; Additional reporting by Jakub
Iglewski and Pawel Florkiewicz; Editing by Tom Heneghan)