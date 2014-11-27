WARSAW Nov 27 Central European private equity fund Abris Capital Partners said it was suing Poland for at least 2 billion zlotys ($597 million), alleging it was going to incur losses after the state forced it to sell its small local lender FM Bank PBP.

Poland's financial watchdog KNF ruled in April the fund failed to meet its commitments as an investor in FM Bank. The watchdog stripped the fund of all its voting rights in the bank and ordered it to sell the business by April next year.

The suit, lodged with the Arbitration Institute of the Stockholm Chamber of Commerce, is potentially embarrassing for Poland, which sees itself as a model of fair and impartial financial regulation in eastern Europe.

In two separate cases, foreign-owned resource companies are taking legal action against the Polish government, saying they were deprived of mining concessions in favour of local miner KGHM

FM Bank PBP was created in 2013 through a merger of two Abris-owned banks. The financial watchdog argued that the fund did not consult with it on the choice of chief executive for the new bank, something it is required to do. The fund disputes that it did anything wrong.

"We've pointed out to KNF that the candidature was consulted on and we strongly disagree with KNF's decision. We followed Polish law and applied for the approval of Slawomir Lachowski, and he was eventually approved by KNF as the bank's CEO," Abris partner Pawel Boksa told Reuters.

"We're challenging KNF's decision and demand compensation of at least 2 billion zlotys from the Polish state through arbitration in Stockholm," he said.

The watchdog said the action it took was in line with Polish and European Union legislation.

"In administrative proceedings it was stated that Abris failed to meet its investor commitments made to KNF," said KNF spokesman Lukasz Dajnowicz.

"This is not an expropriation, so the information about the planned arbitration can be mainly seen as part of the pressure on the KNF, and as an attempt to find an explanation for the Abris fund's investors," Dajnowicz said.

There was no immediate comment from the Polish finance ministry.

The Polish regulator has won praise for helping protect Poland's banking sector from the toxic debt problems that affected other counties.

But market sources have also expressed concern about its hands-on approach to policing mergers and acquisitions in the sector. Watchdog officials have in the past set out criteria for the kind of investors they want to acquire Polish lenders that have been put up for sale.

Abris has said it planned to build up the bank's value and then sell it in a few years. The fund says that since it is being forced to sell early, it will not be able to realise the full potential value of its investment.

Abris has invited bids for the sale of FM Bank PBP which has a book value of 300 million zlotys ($89.6 million).

According to Reuters sources, Hungary's No.1 lender OTP , Polish mid-sized banks Alior Bank and BOS Bank, and private equity firm AnaCap Financial have submitted offers to buy FM Bank PBP.

FM Bank PBP is the smallest commercial bank in the sector. It had a net profit of 6.17 million zlotys last year, while its interest revenues amounted to 155 million. (1 US dollar = 3.3496 Polish zloty) (Writing by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Christian Lowe/Keith Weir)